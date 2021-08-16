Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMTC) Short Interest Down 74.1% in July

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMTC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 74.1% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MMTC remained flat at $$0.60 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85. Micro Imaging Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05.

About Micro Imaging Technology

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc is a development stage company that develops breakthrough, laser-based and microbial identification technology. It Its MIT 1000 is a laser-based, rapid microbial identification system capable of identifying pathogenic bacteria. The company was founded by Harry M. O’Hare in 1972 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

