Millennium Management LLC Sells 1,182,220 Shares of Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) by 88.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182,220 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Holicity were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Holicity during the 1st quarter worth about $26,179,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Holicity by 1,734.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 420,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 397,288 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holicity during the 1st quarter worth about $4,272,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holicity during the 1st quarter worth about $1,440,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Holicity during the 1st quarter worth about $1,159,000. Institutional investors own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOL opened at $12.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07. Holicity Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $22.47.

Holicity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

