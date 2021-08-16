Millennium Management LLC Sells 3,370 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,307,000 after acquiring an additional 194,617 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,743,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,763,000 after purchasing an additional 78,945 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,070,000 after purchasing an additional 152,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,760,000 after purchasing an additional 242,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,663,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,049,000 after purchasing an additional 167,274 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $223.32 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $146.88 and a twelve month high of $228.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.87.

