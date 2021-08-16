Millennium Management LLC Sells 388,300 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 86.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 388,300 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,353.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLWS opened at $31.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.72. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.90.

FLWS has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $551,922.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $75,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,043.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,425 shares of company stock worth $3,527,880. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

