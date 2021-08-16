MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $257.00

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $440,106.84 and approximately $257.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,416.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,295.06 or 0.06949119 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $704.29 or 0.01485321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.66 or 0.00395767 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.95 or 0.00155953 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.59 or 0.00595979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.70 or 0.00368439 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006311 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.59 or 0.00330243 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.