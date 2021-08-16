Mirrored Netflix 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $108,795.00 (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $25.40 million and $108,795.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be purchased for $530.84 or 0.01146086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00054212 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00134953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.64 or 0.00161156 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,121.56 or 0.99576145 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $423.20 or 0.00913689 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.38 or 0.06896648 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Coin Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 47,852 coins. The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

