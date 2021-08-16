Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,627,400 shares, a growth of 82.6% from the July 15th total of 891,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 59.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTLHF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 411 shares, compared to its average volume of 744. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $8.64.

Get Mitsubishi Chemical alerts:

About Mitsubishi Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.