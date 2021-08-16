Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,627,400 shares, a growth of 82.6% from the July 15th total of 891,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 59.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MTLHF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 411 shares, compared to its average volume of 744. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $8.64.
About Mitsubishi Chemical
See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.