Mizuho Trims Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Target Price to $9.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.70.

CRK stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $6.95.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 440.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth $69,000. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

