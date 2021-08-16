MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $721.22 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will report $721.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $722.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $720.24 million. MKS Instruments reported sales of $589.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year sales of $2.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.20.

In other MKS Instruments news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 18.5% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 570,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,791,000 after acquiring an additional 89,110 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 50,333 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.39. The company had a trading volume of 260,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,385. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.54. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $101.78 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 5.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

