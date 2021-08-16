Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mogo Inc. is a financial technology company. It provides financial health apps to consumers with solutions to manage and control their finances. The company’s products including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid VisaCard(R), digital mortgage experience and the MogoCrypto account. Mogo Inc., formerly known as Mogo Finance Technology Inc., is based in VANCOUVER, Columbia. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MOGO. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Mogo from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Mogo from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mogo from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Mogo in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.46.

Shares of MOGO opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Mogo has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.61. The stock has a market cap of $426.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.15 and a beta of 2.92.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Mogo had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.10%. The company had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mogo will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mogo by 629.5% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,671,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,550 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mogo during the first quarter worth approximately $15,833,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mogo by 22.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 193,842 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Mogo in the 1st quarter valued at $3,814,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Mogo in the 1st quarter valued at $1,181,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

