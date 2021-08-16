Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MHK. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.93.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $209.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.83. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.34 and a 52 week high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

