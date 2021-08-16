Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to post earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Mondelez International reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.69. 6,783,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,244,426. The company has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $65.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.2% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

