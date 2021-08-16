MonetaryUnit 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,826.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $4,826.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000929 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00088564 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 230,242,807 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

