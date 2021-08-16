Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Sells $2,913,098.30 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.10, for a total value of $2,913,098.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Michael Hsing sold 7,926 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total value of $3,638,985.12.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $6.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $458.53. The stock had a trading volume of 263,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,570. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.62 and a fifty-two week high of $470.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.53, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

