Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Short Interest Up 88.1% in July

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, a growth of 88.1% from the July 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE EDD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,050. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.1013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.
See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.