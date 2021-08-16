Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Short Interest Up 88.1% in July

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, a growth of 88.1% from the July 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE EDD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,050. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.1013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 164,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 31,650 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 74,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 165,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 80,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

