Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,466 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of The New York Times worth $12,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,166,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,918 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in The New York Times by 51.2% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,919,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,049,000 after buying an additional 1,667,078 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in The New York Times in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,817,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in The New York Times in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,855,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The New York Times in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get The New York Times alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $47.91 on Monday. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $58.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.43 and a beta of 0.79.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.