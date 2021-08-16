Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 21.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 265,287 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 72,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Open Text were worth $12,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 68.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Open Text during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Open Text by 88.9% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Open Text during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Open Text by 2,038.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $53.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 0.93. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $53.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.2209 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 11.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OTEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Open Text has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

