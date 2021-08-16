Morgan Stanley Purchases 57,013 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,013 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $13,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 63.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 35.8% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 14.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period.

BME stock opened at $48.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.68. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a fifty-two week low of $40.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

