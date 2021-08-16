Morgan Stanley Raises American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target to $31.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AEL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.50.

AEL opened at $33.19 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.95.

In other news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,423,620.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $1,001,335.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,086.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at $39,492,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

