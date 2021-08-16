Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,716 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $12,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,767,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 498.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 59,815 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $2,459,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 130,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.83.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $70.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.08. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

