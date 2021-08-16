Morgan Stanley Sells 10,628 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 184,074 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,628 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $12,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WIRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,523,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 454,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,479,000 after acquiring an additional 213,899 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 495,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,252,000 after acquiring an additional 170,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,349,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $224,833,000 after acquiring an additional 165,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 178.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 68,057 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $87.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.13. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $89.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.15.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. The business had revenue of $744.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.52 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.17%.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

