Morgan Stanley Trims Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Target Price to $25.00

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NLSN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup downgraded Nielsen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. reissued a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a sector perform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nielsen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

NLSN stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 261.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

