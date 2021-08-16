Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,209 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.1% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 220.1% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 922 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 261.1% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $409.21. 11,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,049,751. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $408.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.64 and a 1 year high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

