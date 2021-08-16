Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Makes New $617,000 Investment in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.05. 199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,459. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.86. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $62.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.