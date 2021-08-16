Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,672,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,285,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,499. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.41. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $108.71.

