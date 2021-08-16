Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,295 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 27.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.93.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 297,141 shares in the company, valued at $29,351,587.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 344,333 shares of company stock worth $30,618,842. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.10. The company had a trading volume of 914,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,535,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.75. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $122.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

