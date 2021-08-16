Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in The Clorox by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in The Clorox by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in The Clorox by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its position in The Clorox by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in The Clorox by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CLX. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

NYSE CLX traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,905. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.32 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The Clorox’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.