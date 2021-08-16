Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 900 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,629. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $54.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

