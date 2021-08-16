Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark cut their price objective on Motorsport Games from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSGM opened at $10.29 on Thursday. Motorsport Games has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $38.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.76.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10).

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSGM. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Motorsport Games during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Motorsport Games during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Motorsport Games by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 25,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Motorsport Games during the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Motorsport Games by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the period. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorsport Games Company Profile

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

