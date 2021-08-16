Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 280.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,863 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. FMR LLC increased its position in Mplx by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 122.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after acquiring an additional 255,707 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 14.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 270.1% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 52,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 38,201 shares in the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPLX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $28.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.91. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $31.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Mplx had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.70%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

