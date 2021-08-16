Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €241.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MEURV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Independent Research set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €287.00 ($337.65) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €275.25 ($323.82).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.