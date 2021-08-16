Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €285.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €285.00 ($335.29) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MEURV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €245.00 ($288.24) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €287.00 ($337.65) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €269.00 ($316.47) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Independent Research set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €275.25 ($323.82).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.