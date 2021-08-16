Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,902,000 after buying an additional 769,791 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at $8,866,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 843.2% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 381,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 341,235 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 18.1% in the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,961,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,189,000 after purchasing an additional 300,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 105.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 418,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 214,576 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUR opened at $21.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 3.24. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $25.97.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. Analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $30,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 6,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $129,348.75. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,587 shares of company stock worth $362,934. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MUR. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.78.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

