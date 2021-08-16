MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Price Hits $13.58 on Exchanges

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. MyNeighborAlice has a total market cap of $285.22 million and $208.20 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be purchased for $13.58 or 0.00028727 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00063521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00017121 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.53 or 0.00929626 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00110719 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00046986 BTC.

About MyNeighborAlice

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) is a coin. It launched on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

