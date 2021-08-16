Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.92 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will report $57.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.33 million to $73.51 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year sales of $213.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.76 million to $225.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $486.72 million, with estimates ranging from $426.64 million to $546.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Myovant Sciences.
Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46).
Shares of NYSE:MYOV opened at $21.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.34. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.86. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $30.90.
In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $60,399.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $149,650.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 186,510 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,514 shares of company stock worth $591,763 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after buying an additional 249,313 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 554,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after buying an additional 150,940 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 13,508 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $3,853,000. Institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.
About Myovant Sciences
Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.
