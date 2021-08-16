Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.92 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will report $57.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.33 million to $73.51 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year sales of $213.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.76 million to $225.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $486.72 million, with estimates ranging from $426.64 million to $546.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MYOV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, lowered their price target on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Myovant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV opened at $21.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.34. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.86. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $30.90.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $60,399.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $149,650.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 186,510 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,514 shares of company stock worth $591,763 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after buying an additional 249,313 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 554,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after buying an additional 150,940 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 13,508 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $3,853,000. Institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

