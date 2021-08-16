Narwhal Capital Management Cuts Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management owned about 0.54% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $7,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $3,061,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,248,000 after purchasing an additional 195,382 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXRT. Raymond James increased their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE:NXRT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,246. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.75 and a beta of 0.99. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $61.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.47%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $112,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,655.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

