Narwhal Capital Management Decreases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. One One Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 17,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 34,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $229.94. 22,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,190. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.98. The stock has a market cap of $130.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

