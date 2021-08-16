Narwhal Capital Management Sells 1,743 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.26.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $77.03. The company had a trading volume of 41,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,510,567. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.65. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $194.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

