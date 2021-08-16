Narwhal Capital Management Sells 250 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Narwhal Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Anthem by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 71,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,464,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Anthem by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $366.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,332. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $89.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.53. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.