National Bank Financial Boosts Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target to C$24.50

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$24.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SISXF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Savaria from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of SISXF opened at $16.72 on Thursday. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.28.

Savaria Corp. engages in the provision of accessibility solutions for the physically challenged individuals. Its products include home and commercial elevators; wheelchair lifts; stairlifts; and Others. It operates through the following segments: Accessibility, Patient Handling, and Adapted Vehicles.

