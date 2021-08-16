National Bank Financial Comments on MAV Beauty Brands Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:MAV)

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MAV Beauty Brands in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MAV Beauty Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get MAV Beauty Brands alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MAV. National Bankshares reduced their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Acumen Capital reduced their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a “sector peform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.83.

Shares of MAV opened at C$3.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$117.70 million and a P/E ratio of 14.93. MAV Beauty Brands has a one year low of C$2.90 and a one year high of C$7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.45.

About MAV Beauty Brands

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for MAV Beauty Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAV Beauty Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.