National Bank Financial Cuts MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Price Target to C$4.50

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MAV Beauty Brands’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a sector peform rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.83.

Shares of TSE MAV opened at C$3.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$117.70 million and a P/E ratio of 14.93. MAV Beauty Brands has a 12 month low of C$2.90 and a 12 month high of C$7.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.45.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

