National Bank Financial Weighs in on New Gold Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for New Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$2.20 price target on shares of New Gold in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of New Gold to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of New Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of New Gold to C$1.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.53.

TSE NGD opened at C$1.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91. New Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.50 and a 12-month high of C$3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.09.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

