National Bankshares Boosts Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Price Target to C$17.00

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$18.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$17.50 target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Laurentian upped their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.63.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$15.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.47. The stock has a market cap of C$465.60 million and a P/E ratio of 13.28. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$9.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0417 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

In other news, Director John Stanley Bailey bought 3,022 shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$17.39 per share, with a total value of C$52,565.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 999,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,393,944.96. Also, insider Llc J&Amp;P Unit Holding bought 4,278 shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.52 per share, with a total value of C$74,971.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,004,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,599,328.60. Insiders purchased a total of 89,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,637 in the last ninety days.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

