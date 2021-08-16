National Bankshares Boosts Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target to C$44.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PLC. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.56.

Shares of PLC stock opened at C$37.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$34.11. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$26.44 and a 52 week high of C$37.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$89.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Park Lawn will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.77%.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

