National Bankshares Raises Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$56.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price increased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$51.50 to C$56.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BEI.UN. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$43.50 to C$51.25 in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT to C$53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upgraded Boardwalk REIT from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$42.25 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boardwalk REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.59.

Shares of Boardwalk REIT stock traded down C$0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching C$46.97. 131,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,937. The firm has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Boardwalk REIT has a 52-week low of C$25.80 and a 52-week high of C$50.32.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

