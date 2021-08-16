Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) General Counsel Buys $37,800.00 in Stock

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) General Counsel Matthew B. Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock opened at $7.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.04. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $25.89.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). Research analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

NAUT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $48,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $108,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $505,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $660,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $1,456,000. 11.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

