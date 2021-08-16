Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 7,474 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 23.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,661,000. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,383,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 292,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,870,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $13.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.47 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 123.20% and a return on equity of 109.74%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $273,187.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,608,467.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $25,443.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 197,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,603.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,880 shares of company stock worth $325,973 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.