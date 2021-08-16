Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $190.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.55. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The company has a market cap of $134.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.93.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

