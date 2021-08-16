Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 22,440.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 282,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,960,000 after buying an additional 62,873 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 32,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 4,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.92.

Shares of SNPS opened at $293.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.55 and a 12-month high of $300.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.08. The company has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.92, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,266,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

